Malawian Female peacekeeper killed in DRC by unknown armed group

Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga killed on Peacekeeping mission in DRC

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has confirmed that one its officers on peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been killed by unknown armed group.

MDF has identified the fallen hero as Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga who was based at Malawi Maritime Force Headquarters in Monkey-Bay, Mangochi.

Acting MDF spokesperson, Major Emmanuel Mlelemba said in a statement she was killed around 13:30hrs when her base was attacked by an unknown illegal armed group.

She was serving in DRC under the United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the DRC’s (MUNUSCO) Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).

Kamanga, aged 28, was operating from Kaliya, one of the Malawi Battalion in Congo’s Base, where she met her fate.

“Malawi Defence Force has lost a courageous, hardworking, and disciplined female soldier. We greatly mourn the death of Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga and her family has been informed accordingly.

“We express our deep and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray that God give them strength and courage to bear this huge loss,” the statement, signed by Mlelemba, reads in part.

The statement further says her remains will be repatriated to Malawi once the United Nations procedures are completed and the nation will be updated.

Kamanga hailed from Mbayani village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

