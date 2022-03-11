Madonna looks incredibly young in new Frozen music video 25 years after original

Madonna looked completely youthful in the official music video for the remix of her hit 1998 song Frozen.

The remix, which was released 25 years after the original, features Fireboy DML and producer Sickick.

In the brand new music video, Madonna is dressed in a sexy all-black outfit and has her hair straightened and bleached blonde.

She also dons a cross necklace close to her chest.

The clip is only two minutes and 47 seconds long and has both Madonna and Fireboy DML standing in front of a screen that switches sceneries.

While Madonna doesn’t have any new lyrics, the Nigerian musician added his own verse.

The two can be seen walking towards the camera in slow motion.



Fans were loving the video and took to the YouTube comment section to share their thoughts on the edgier beat.

“Nothing beats the rawness and the vibe of the original but this definitely sounds great,” one said.

Another added: “Guinness should deliver a record to Madonna, for being the woman on planet earth with the most changes of looks. She is the queen of reinvention.”

One commented: “she looks AMAZING… Can’t wait to see what new music she has in store.”

“Madonna entered a new decade in her perfect iconic way. This song deserved immortality!” a user expressed.

Madonna had been promoting the release of the Frozen remix for a while and shared several snaps of her flawless face.



The Queen of Pop posted a series of photos to promote the remix, with one snap showing her posing with Fireboy DML.

She captioned the post: “Frozen Remix song and video featuring @fireboydml. Music drops March 3rd. Video soon after!”

Many fans have been questioning the star on her use of filters on Instagram.

She has also been posting scantily-clad snaps on social media over recent weeks, with rapper Nelly previously telling the much-loved icon to ‘cover up’.

While some fans accused her of editing, some said the Queen of Pop still “looks like a teenager”.

Despite the criticism, the Material Girl is living her best life and has no time for haters.

She has also been too busy picking the best actress to star as her in her biopic.

Stars in the running reportedly include Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Florence Pugh and more.

Sourced From Nigerian Music