Lungi Naidoo Makes Waves As First African Songwriter To Sign To Ditto Plus Music Publishing

South African artist Lungi Naidoo becomes the first African songwriter to sign to UK based independent distribution and label service provider Ditto Music’s music publishing arm, Ditto Plus Music Publishing. Ditto Music, which has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Sam Smith, has 22 offices across 19 countries.

The news comes off the back of a string of hits for Lungi Naidoo. Most recently, she’s had several #1’s on radio stations across South Africa. Tracks from her latest EP COURAGE have received over 1100 plays on radio stations around the world including the US, UK, Canada, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa since release. The music video for the first single ‘Feel Good’, produced by GuiltyBeatz, has received over 150 flightings on various music TV channels including MTV Base, Trace and Channel O.

“As an independent artist and songwriter, I’m thrilled to be working with Tom, Tayo and the Ditto Plus Music Publishing team” says Lungi Naidoo, “I can’t wait to start writing and collaborating with amazing artists and songwriters around the world. I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my career as a lyricist.”

Ditto Plus Music Publishing is an independent music publisher with the reach of a major, and deals in place enabling direct royalty collection in 190+ countries. It is quickly building a reputation globally as the music publisher of choice for cutting edge, independent-minded artists working in R&B, Afrobeat and Rap. The sync licensing division, headed by well-regarded sync exec Tayo Kazzim, brings together Ditto’s record label and publishing companies to aggressively promote its global catalog in TV, adverts, films and video games.

Commenting on the signing Tom Weller, managing director of Ditto Plus Music Publishing said: “Tayo, myself, and the whole team are very happy and proud to sign Lungi Naidoo. We’ll be working closely together to build on Lungi’s success and ensure that she benefits fully from our world-class service. Lungi is the perfect match for us at Ditto, and we’re all excited to see what we can achieve together through this partnership.”

With over 20 years experience in music industry, Lungi has written and worked with the likes of South African Grammy nominated dance producer Black Coffee, Nigerian superstar CKay, The Voice Nigeria winner Idyl, as well as South African Heavy K, DJ Clock, DJ Sbu, Mondl Ngcobo, Kabelo from TKZee, as well as writing the official 20 years of Freedom song for South Africa marking two decades of the country’s democracy.

In 2021 Lungi Naidoo recently released her new afro-pop infused EP COURAGE through Ditto which has already received strong support across all DSPs and radio support on all 6 tracks around the world including the likes of USA, UK, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada Ghana and South Africa. Co-Producers and co-writers on Courage EP include: London based South African born producer Pete ‘Boxsta’ Martin (Marshmello, James Arthur, Dope Saint Jude, Mali Music), UK producer & songwriter Dantae Johnson (Boys Noize, Kamille, JLS, Donel, Hrvy and Rak-Su) Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz (Mr Eazi, Kida Kudz, Sarkodie, Beyonce’s Lion King and hit single Akwaaba); GoodThings (Afro B, Stefflon Don, Rak-Su); Tega (DJ Spinall, DJ Tunez); Florian Fourlin (French multi-instrumentalist and producer) and Mike Keyz (K. Michelle, Wretch 32 and Kojey Radical).

Feel Good: Lungi Naidoo – Feel Good (Official Video)

Duro: Lungi Naidoo – Duro (Official Video)

Sourced From Nigerian Music