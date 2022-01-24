Burkina Faso: President Kabore reportedly detained

– Advertisement –





President of Burkina Faso Roch Kabore, has reportedly been detained by soldiers.

The development comes inspite of assurances from the government that there is no coup d’etat in the West African country contrary to reports.

The reports say gunfire had been heard overnight near the presidential palace and at barracks in the capital, Ouagadougou.

President Kabore has reportedly been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers.

Soldiers have also surrounded the state television headquarters.

Hundreds of people have come out in support of the soldiers despite a government-imposed curfew.

Some of them set fire to the ruling party’s headquarters.

Agitations for removal of military chiefs

Some troops in the West African nation have demanded the sacking of military chiefs.

They also want more resources to fight Islamist militants.

Residents in Burkina Faso’s capital say gunfire erupted late on Sunday in the same area as embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore’s home, hours after mutinous soldiers seized control of a military base in Ouagadougou.

Government officials had sought to reassure people that the situation was under control even after exchanges of gunfire at multiple army barracks, including two in Ouagadougou, amid growing frustration with the government’s failure to prevent attacks by armed groups.

