You are here
Africa 

Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv

Village Reporter ,
Last updated: 8 hours ago

Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv. Dmytro Shybalov and Anna Panasiuk set aside their worries over Russia’s invasion and got married at the city’s civil registration office. They met seven years ago in Donetsk, in the middle of the conflict between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces. Less than two months before Russia invaded Ukraine this year, Dmytro proposed to Anna. They planned to marry during the summer but brought their plans forward, believing they wouldn’t get a better opportunity later. The newly-married couple works as volunteers for civil organizations and plan to stay in Kyiv despite Russia’s advance towards the capital.

More about

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.