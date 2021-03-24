LIVE: FIFA World Cup qualifiers
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumes today
- Europe’s campaign begins with holders France among those involved
- Focus moves to the Concacaf region later in the day
The road to Qatar 2022 begins for teams in the UEFA and Concacaf zones today, with 17 FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers set to take place over the course of the day.
Reigning champions France, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Erling Haaland’s Norway and a resurgent Netherlands side are among the teams in action in Europe before the spotlight is thrown on some of the lower-ranked nations in the Concacaf region.
