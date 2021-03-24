You are here
Sports 

LIVE: FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Village Reporter , , ,
  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumes today
  • Europe’s campaign begins with holders France among those involved
  • Focus moves to the Concacaf region later in the day

The road to Qatar 2022 begins for teams in the UEFA and Concacaf zones today, with 17 FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers set to take place over the course of the day.

Reigning champions France, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Erling Haaland’s Norway and a resurgent Netherlands side are among the teams in action in Europe before the spotlight is thrown on some of the lower-ranked nations in the Concacaf region.

Sourced from FIFA

Follow and like us:

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email