Lisa Viola teams up with Majeeed with the release of their new song ‘LAGOS’

Angolan born, Australian raised artist ‘Lisa Viola’ has signed an international deal with Nigerian record label Dream Empire Music who spotted her singing and playing the piano on her Instagram stories.

Unaware of her discography the label were impressed by what they heard, offering her a deal. Lisa has also appeared on the big screen in the following: The Great Gatsby, Helen Reddy Biopic I am Woman

‘LAGOS’ is a Highlife sound infused with Afrobeats. Intimate, laid back and elegantly garnished with thoughtful lyrics and smooth vocals. This track is based on the experience of an Australian artist (Lisa Viola) in the City of Lagos Nigeria merged with Majeeed’s vocals.

The track was produced by Duktor Sett, mixed and mastered by Chibyonthemix

