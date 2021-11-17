Lekki Toll Gate Shooting in Nigeria Was a Massacre, Panel Finds

The Nigerian Army shot and killed at least 11 unarmed, peaceful protesters and wounded dozens of others during a demonstration last year, in an incident that can be labeled a massacre, a government panel has found.

Four others were missing and now “presumed dead,” according to the panel’s report on the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting at a tollgate in Lekki, an upscale suburb of Lagos, in southwestern Nigeria.

The “atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters, while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags, while singing the national anthem can be equated to a ‘massacre’ in context,” said the report by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters.

The protest at the Lekki tollgate was one of many demonstrations across the country at the time against police brutality. The demonstrators’ anger was particularly trained on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notoriously corrupt police unit.