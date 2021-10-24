You are here
Leaked Tape: “Tiwa Should Have Sold It To A Porn Company,” Singer Dencia Weighs In

Tiwa Savage, Dencia

Cameroonian-born singer and performer, Dencia, has weighed in on the trending leaked sex tape video of popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

Dencia took to her Twitter account to write that Tiwa Savage and her blackmailer were not smart business people because she did not sell the tape herself to a porn company or the blackmailer should have sold it too and made more money.

Tiwa Savage and her blackmailer weren’t smart business people. Her body, her choice. She should have sold the tape herself to a porn company or blackmailer should have sold it too and gotten more money. Now they are both losing because the tape is free out there. Her PR wasn’t smart,” Dencia wrote.

