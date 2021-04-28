Kylie Jenner sings along to Wizkid’s song Essence

Six months after its release, Wizkid’s song, Essence, featuring Tems, continues to gain recognition in the international space.

The PUNCH earlier reported that legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg, was seen on an Instagram live stream dancing to the song, to the joy of many Wizkid fans.

In like fashion, popular reality TV star, Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself singing along to the song.

Wizkid fans took to Twitter for another round of celebration.

An ecstatic fan, @siznofficial, tweeted, “Woah! Kylie Jenner vibing to Wizkid’s’Essence’ again ??? You love to see it.”

Praising the continued reach of afrobeat across the shores of Africa, @allsaintaura wrote, “Kylie listening to Essence by Wizkid ft Tems on her story. Afrobeat to the world. We love to see it.”

Another tweep, @abdon_ngSafe, said, “Safe to say that ‘ESSENCE’ is Kylie Jenner’s favourite song at the moment.”

Hoping the song gains the Starboy a name in the United States, @natuesborne wrote, “I really pray Essence makes Wizkid a household name in the U.S”

Essence is the 11th song on Wizkid’s fourth studio album, Made in Lagos.

The song, which has been topping charts since its release, has seen its video garnered over nine million views on YouTube.

Sourced From Nigerian Music