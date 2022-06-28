Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ Music Video Surpasses 7.5 Million Views On YouTube In Less Than A Week

Talented Nigerian musician, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe who is professionally called Kizz Daniel released the official music video for his BUGA track less than a week ago and already the video is really flying.

The song features Augustine Miles Kelechi who is widely known as Tekno and during its first week, it debuted on Apple Music Top 100 in several countries. The official video was then released on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022.

Today is June 27 and the video which is themed around a carnival and was directed and shot by renowned Nigerian director, TG Omori has had over 7.5 million views on YouTube.

In an earlier submission, Kizz Daniel revealed his intentions of performing at the 2022 world cup.

The buzzing Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entertainer took to his official social media page to open up on his aspiration to perform his chart-topping record ‘Buga’ at the 2022 World Cup.

Kizz Daniel disclosed this today, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in a post via his verified Twitter page. The ‘Buga’ hit-maker asks God to connect him to the world cup organizers to enable him to perform at the 2022 world cup scheduled from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18 in Qatar.

Source: www,ghgossip.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music