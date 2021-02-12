KIX Observatory: ADEA and AU-CIEFFA launch a brief on teacher and learner well-being amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Knowledge and Innovation Exchange (KIX) Observatory on COVID-19 Responses in Educational Systems in Africa, a consortium that includes the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), has released its first brief, which promotes evidence sharing about policy and education interventions as well as targeted recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brief, titled Teaching and Learner Well-Being during the COVID-19 Pandemic, focused on these two specific aspects of the COVID-19 crisis. Since mid-March 2020, according to UNESCO, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected an estimated 1.6 billion learners worldwide due to global school closures.

The KIX Observatory, launched in November 2020, collects, synthesizes, and mobilizes evidence about COVID-19 responses in primary and secondary education in Africa, pertaining to the operation of education systems and the well-being of learners.

The observatory is a consortium of ADEA and the African Union’s International Centre for Girls’ and Women’s Education in Africa (AU/CIEFFA), with technical support from the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC), and the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS).

To download the brief click here.

For more information about the KIX Observatory, please visit its dedicated webpage and contact us at kixobservatory@adeanet.org and kixobservatory@cieffa.org.

