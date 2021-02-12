Development challenges and opportunities facing Africa’s mineral sector

What: Virtual Seminar on Minerals and Africa’s Development: Challenges and Opportunities. Who: African Development Bank When: Thursday 25 February 10:00 to 12:00 GMT Where: Virtual (Via Zoom)

The African Development Bank’s African Natural Resources Centre (ANRC) and African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) will join the Nordic Africa Institute in hosting a webinar titled, Minerals and Africa’s Development: Challenges and Opportunities.

The webinar is part of an ongoing series on Africa’s COVID-19 response and the Extractives Sector that is exploring the role of the extractives sector in supporting the continent’s development and post COVID-19 recovery.

This session will delve deeply into key issues discussed in the International Study Group (ISG) Report on Minerals and Africa’s Development and the Africa Mining Vision (AMV) and their relevance in contemporary times, and identify practical measures to ensure the sector can strengthen Africa’s resilience and sustainable growth during and beyond the pandemic.

Key speakers include:

Fui Tsikata, Mining Consultant

Minerals and Africa’s Development: Reflections on the ISG Report and implementation of the Africa Mining Vision

Jerry Ahadjie, Chief Minerals Officer, African Development Bank

Minerals and Africa’s Development: Critical success factors in local content development and selected country experiences

Dr. Yao Graham, Coordinator of the Third World Network (TWN) Africa

Resolving international trade and investment issues, and civil society organisations’ involvement in the implementation of the Africa Mining Vision

Nellie Mutemeri. Independent Consultant & Associate Professor at University of the Witwatersrand.

Progress on artisanal mining formalisation and gender issues

To register: https://afdb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SdxdsbR_R1GOOkDrcv1K1Q

You are encouraged to submit your questions about this session by Tuesday 23 February 2021 via Sli.do here

Interpretation services in both English and French will be available.

