Killing Of Olajide Sowore: What Do Fulani Terrorists Want? By Bayo Oluwasanmi

I woke up 5 am US Eastern Standard Time to the shocking and devastating news of the gruesome murder of Olajide Felix Sowore, the younger brother of the activist Omoyele Sowore. Olajide Sowore was killed today around 6 am Nigerian time by Fulani herdsmen terrorists along Lagos-Benin Expressway. Sowore was a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University, Okada.

The dastardly murder of Olajide Sowore once again magnified and amplified what Buhari and his Fulani terrorists have turned Nigeria to. Since Buhari The Butcher of Aso Rock came to power, the Fulani herdsmen terrorists have become an annex of the presidency. It is no more secret that Buhari is the commander-in-chief of both Boko Haram terrorists and Fulani herdsmen terrorists.







These Fulani terrorists are defined by their rage: unbridled, unquenchable, and unthinking fury. Their anger is the ferocity of a cornered predator, the unrelenting assault of a storm, and the churning turmoil of the sea. To Fulani terrorists, their animal nature, ferocious rage are qualities of keen instincts. To them, civilization is not a virtue but a crime.

As high priests of blood suckers, the Fulani terrorists

take a strange pride in being the worst of human species. From Buhari, The Butcher of Aso Rock, to the haggard, hungry, blood thirsty nomadic Fulani herdsmen terrorists, they are impervious to civilized order. They are all mad men – the pariah of reason. They display their killings and violence with candor.

How can we defend our law, civilization, and decency against savage Fulani terrorists who kill for laughter, joy, and pure wickedness? How can we keep our people from senseless killings of group of lunatics, religious bigots, “repentant” terrorists?

How can we live with Buhari and Fulani terrorists whose only goals are: ethnic cleansing and islamization? How can we co-exist peacefully with sadistic and barbaric Fulani terrorists who relish in leaving piles of innocent dead bodies behind? How do we prevent what happened to Olajide Sowore from happening to other Nigerians? How do we tame and civilize these mean, brutal, uncompromising, and very deadly animals?

We understand if someone killed for self defense. But when these Fulani terrorists kill the innocent, the harmless, and the defenseless, we ask: How could they? What do Fulani terrorists want?

Our prayers and thoughts are with Omoyele Sowore and the entire Sowore family. May the soul of Olajide Sowore Rest In Peace.

[email protected]

Sourced From Sahara Reporters