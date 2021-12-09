Home | News | General | Kid shows off moves to Bad Boy Timz’s song, dances in front of TV, video stirs reactions

A Nigerian kid showing fast legwork moves to Bad Boy Timz’ Move song has gone viral and attracted comments online

In a video, the kid demonstrated popular South African waistline dance as she bent backwards in rhythm to the song

Many people who reacted to the video said that the kid danced so well they believe she must be a reincarnated grandma

A kid has shown that children are really fast learners, and like social beings, are heavily influenced by their environment.

In a clip shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the baby danced energetically to Bad Boy Timz’s new song, Move. What amazed people most was the relative ease she infused into the performance.

The little girl’s dance moves are really entertaining.

Photo source: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

She is so good!

While dancing in front of a big TV screen at home, the girl showed off her all dance moves in a way that bordered between demonstration and dance.

Read also 4 times kids showed off dance moves, wowed people with their entertaining skills online

At a point, the kid made quick leg moves in an attempt to interpret the song’s beats more. Her expressions and moves were entertaining.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

badboytimz reacted:

“She’s too adorable man.”

paditaagu said:

“Wow wow wow indeed. The mixture of accuracy with innocence.”

whaleswavy said:

“She don watch liqourose and the likes tire.”

obi_angelo said:

“All this old grandma way recantate come back life.”

official_wendy__ said:

“I still wonder if children of nawa days are still children ooo, this kids are our forefathers and mothers that died oooo…but girl is fire.”

simply_amalove said:

“This babe have been here before. Don’t tell me nothing.”

gbsneh said:

“Poco lee pikin.”

Read also Grownup Davido fan cries uncontrollably like a baby in old viral video after seeing singer for the first time

Little girl shows of singing skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a little girl singing along and dancing to Simi’s Woman song has got many people reacting on social media.

As the song played on the TV, the girl drummed on a wooden piggy bank as she tried to say the correct lyrics.

At a point, she stopped drumming, looked at the screen, and started dancing. It was such a cute display of innocence.

Source: Legit.ng

