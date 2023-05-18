Kenya’s Ruto attends 3rd Pan-African Parliamentarians Summit

Kenya’s President William Ruto delivered a keynote speech at the 3rd Pan-African Parliamentarians Summit on Climate Policy and Equity.

He spoke of the potential Africa has in helping to mitigate climate change. “Our continent has the potential to remove over 300 million tonnes of CO2 per year,” he says.

“Africa has 30 to 40% of the world’s minerals including those on which the green energy transition depends. Our continent has the potential to remove over 300 million tonnes of CO2 per year through nature based solutions. At a carbon price of US dollars fifty per tonne could provide in excess or fifteen billion US dollars in revenue, create more than 85 million jobs and improve millions of livelihoods.”

“…we are telling the world, we have our assets, we are willing to have a win-win engagement. We have the largest green energy potential– resources.”

According to William Ruto, moving industries to Africa will strengthen the continent’s balance of trade, ease the pressure on African currencies and reduce the vulnerability arising from dependence on fickle supply chains.

Speaking from South Africa where he addressed the “Third African Parliamentarians’ Summit on Climate Policy and Equity”, the President said Africa has remained disadvantaged in the Council where the most important global issues are discussed.

“Africa demands and deserves two permanent seats in the Security Council,” said William Ruto.

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday urged Sudan’s warring generals to “stop the nonsense” and called for a rethink of the African Union (AU) to better address conflicts on the continent.

About 1,000 people have been killed and nearly a million displaced in Sudan since battles between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads a paramilitary force, broke out in April.

President Ruto is currently the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).

Sourced from Africanews