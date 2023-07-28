Kenyan President William Ruto condemns Niger coup

Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday condemned the coup in Niger, calling the army takeover of the unstable jihadist-hit nation “a serious setback” for Africa.

“On Wednesday Africa suffered a serious setback in its democratic gains as the aspirations of the people of Niger for constitutional democracy were subverted by an unconstitutional change of government that deposed Mohamed Bazoum, a democratically elected president,” Ruto said in a video message.

Speaking in Mombasa Kenya, President William Ruto called on the Niger military guards to release the detained leader Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been confined to his residence since Wednesday by his own presidential guard.

The chief of the Presidential Guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani has been named “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

Kenya’s president William Ruto has been steadfast in calling for unity among African nations in what has been described by analysts as a way to be seen as pro-pan-Africanism.

Several world leaders including the French President Emmanuel Macron have condemned the recent could and further warned of the security risks from the mainly jihadist groups that have been a menace in the region.

Sourced from Africanews