Kenya: Row after local TVs don’t get broadcast rights for Ruto inauguration

Kenya is a few hours away from the inauguration of president-elect William Ruto.

On Tuesday, Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to hand over the instruments of power including a ceremonial sword and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution to the new president.

Ruto will be the first to to take the Oath of Office, becoming Kenya’s fifth president since independence. He will be followed by his DP Rigathi Gachagua. The assumption of the office president act, provides that the Deputy President-elect “shall take and subscribe to the oath or affirmation of allegiance and oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office in accordance with the Constitution”.

The Kenyan Treasury Department has provided 200 million shillings or about 1.6 million dollars for the inauguration ceremony. It will be less costly than Kenyatta’s 2017 inauguration for which taxpayers paid over 300 million shillings.

Local TVs barred from the inauguration

Local media mention about 20 heads of states invited to attend the ceremony.

The communication team of Kenya’s President-elect has offered exclusive broadcast rights to Multichoice Kenya Ltd, an affiliate of South African pay-TV group. Arguing the group will “provide a channel for the rest of Africa“.

Even if KBC, the national broadcaster, has a minority shareholding at Multichoice Kenya Ltd, local journalists and media organizations criticized the move.

Sourced from Africanews