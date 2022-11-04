Kenya reinstates members of its scandal-hit national football federation

Kenya has reinstated members of its scandal-hit national football federation a year after the body was disbanded over corruption allegations.

But the country’s new Sports Minister, Ababu Namwamba, warned its former chief, Nick Mwenda – who is facing corruption charges – that he could not return to work until legal proceedings against him are completed.

The Football Kenya Federation was disbanded last November after an investigation into its finances revealed it had failed to account for the funds it had received from government and sponsors.

Mwenda was arrested in the same month for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure, after the government set up a caretaker committee to run football.

That case was dismissed due to lack of evidence, but he was re-arrested in July this year on fresh charges.

Hopes that FIFA will lift its ban

Following his ouster and the disbanding of the federation, Kenya was suspended by football’s world governing body, FIFA, over government interference in the running of the sport.

It is not immediately clear if FIFA will allow Kenya’s team to return to matches, but the federation said on Friday it had informed the world body of its ‘full and unconditional control’ over the sport.

Kenya cannot host or play in any international matches until FIFA lifts the ban.

Sourced from Africanews