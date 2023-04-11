Kenya faces cash crunch as workers’ salaries delay

Kenya’s government does not have cash to pay its public sector workers, as the country’s economic woes compound.

Civil servants went on the Easter holidays without their salaries for March.

Kenya’s deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua confirmed the delays but blamed it on the previous government’s handling of the economy.

“It is true we are having challenges in paying salaries. We are having challenges in giving money to governors because the handshake government ruined this economy,” Gachagua told a gathering on Sunday.

Kenya’s government said it doesn’t want to default on its debts and interest payments on loans, hence the decision to fulfil that obligation at the expense of paying salaries.

President William Ruto on Monday said the country will not take out loans to pay civil servants after union groups threatened to go on strike.

He said the salaries would be paid from taxes collected by the revenue authority.

His deputy, Gachagua signaled that there are plans to ensure that taxes collected in the coming days go into paying workers.

“What we are collecting this week will pay the salaries and other requirements,” he said.

Kenya’s public debt now amounts to sixty five percent of the national revenue.

The country needs more than $420m monthly to pay the salaries and pensions for civil servants.

Source: Africafeeds.com