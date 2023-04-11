Germany expels Chad’s ambassador in a retaliatory move

Chad’s ambassador to Germany has been expelled in a retaliatory move by Germany after the Central African nation expelled the European nation’s ambassador over the weekend.

Germany’s foreign ministry said Chad’s Mariam Ali Moussa has to leave the country within 48 hours.

“In response to the unfounded expulsion of our Ambassador to Chad, we today summoned the Chadian Ambassador in Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, and called on her to leave Germany within 48 hours. We regret that it had to come to this,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The German ambassador to Chad left the country last Saturday after the military government expelled him.

Chad wanted Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke out of the country for what it said was due to his “impolite attitude” and “lack of respect for diplomatic customs.”

German authorities say Chad did not officially specify the exact reasons for the expulsion of the ambassador.

“Ambassador Kricke exercised his office in N’Djamena in an exemplary manner & has worked for human rights & the rapid transition to a civilian government in Chad,” the German ministry said in its statement.

Chad is being ruled by Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, 37, who seized power following the death of his father Idriss Déby Itno. He was killed in a battle against rebels.

