June 12: Soldiers Perform Kizz Daniel’s Song ‘Buga’ In Abuja (Video)

The Nigerian Armed Forces performed a rendition of Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ at the forecourt of the State House in Abuja as part of the activities to mark the 2023 Democracy Day on Monday.

In a now-viral video that surfaced on social media, the military was seen presenting an acoustic rendition of the hit.

In attendance were President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Also at the event were Ahmad Lawan, senate president, and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives.

In 2022, Kizz Daniel collaborated with Tekno, a Nigerian singer, on the track ‘Buga’

Since its release, ‘Buga’ has enjoyed massive reception among music lovers across the globe.

Watch video below:

Nigerian Armed Forces do a Rendition of @KizzDaniel‘s Buga. It’s lit out here. Be proud bro #DemocracyDay2023 pic.twitter.com/AN2Jth8slO — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 12, 2023

