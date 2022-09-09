Janta gets two-year music distribution deal

Musician Janta is on the right track to make it big on the international scene after signing a two-year music distribution deal with Electromode Ingrooves Music Group Africa.

According to a statement from the music distribution company, the company will be managing Janta’s music by selling it on all online in Africa and beyond.

Janta holds the Malawi flag after signing the contract

“This deal is extending Janta’s reach across the African continent to appeal to a larger audience. As a company, we are there to generate all income for the artist to make sure his career is maintained and sustained,” reads the statement in part.

In a separate interview, Janta said he was glad that his move to sell his brand as a viable international package is finally bearing fruit.

“I took the initiative to produce good music accompanied by high quality music videos which started getting noticed,” he said.

Janta said with time, he networked with some South African artists whom he collaborated with on the current hit single Moto, resulting in him being noticed more.

“The music distribution company is now sure that if it monetises my music and sell it, the music will have a market; hence, the decision to give me a two-year contract which I am happy with,” said the Divorce hit-maker.

He said with the company’s help, he hopes to collaborate with big artists such as Davido of Nigeria.

“My aspiration is not to just make it in Africa, but beyond and this is my best chance. My management team went through the contract carefully and we are satisfied with the terms,” said Janta, real name Shukurani Mwachumu.

Electromode Music Group Africa also distributes and promotes music for Diamond Platnumz, DJ Maphorisa and Black Diamond, among other African artists.

Janta started his career mainly as a producer before releasing his own songs. His hits include Divorce, Ndalira, Ndampeza Wina, Khumbe and Madalitso Anga.

He is currently trending in South Africa with his song Moto which features award-winning artists Roki and Mr Brown.

