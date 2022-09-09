“I Came Into The Music Industry Straight From Prison” – Burna Boy Recounts Road To Success

Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning musician, lost his composure once more on social media while exchanging insults with Wizkid fans.

The singer described the type of life he led before joining the Nigerian music industry while performing.

The self-acclaimed African giant claims that he doesn’t care who the biggest Nigerian artist is; rather, he is content with the fact that he is doing what he enjoys and is able to support his community.

He went on to explain that many people would be happier for him if they were aware of only a fraction of the hardships he has faced while risking his life to succeed financially.

Burna revealed in a deleted tweet that he entered the music business just after his release from the UK’s Chelmsford prison and that he had no idea he would survive this long.

He wrote: “Nigeria real doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the biggest Nigerian artist. I’m just happy I can do what I love and care of my people from it. If you knew just glad of the shit I used to do for money risking my freedom daily, you would be way happier for me.

“I came into the music industry straight from Chelmsford HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long. So when people talk about me now, it’s all just funny. Of course I would perform with my injured leg or even no legs or no arms,” he wrote.

Sourced From Nigerian Music