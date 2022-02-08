You are here
Africa 

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Village Reporter ,
Last updated: 42 minutes ago

Two Iranian ex-prisoners have opened a successful “jail restaurant” to help raise funds to free convicts languishing behind bars for unpaid debts. A storefront picture of their “Cell 16” diner in eastern Tehran shows a frustrated prisoner holding a chicken leg in one hand and trying with the other to bend the bars of his cell to escape. With the help of social media, the business has been a success, having first opened in 2016 with just seven “cell” tables. It has expanded to two more eateries, in Tehran and the central city of Isfahan.

Sourced from Africanews

