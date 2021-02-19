You are here
Africa Investments 

Investing in local production capacity to keep Africa’s fashion industry alive

Elwin Mandowa ,
Emanuela Gregorio, coordinator of the African Development Bank’s Fashionomics Africa initiative, recently sat down with Alan Kasujja, the presenter of BBC’s Africa Daily podcast, to discuss how the Bank is boosting the continent’s fashion industry.

The two also discussed the impact of second-hand clothing on local industries. Gregorio said investing in production capacity is crucial for the industry’s survival.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0979byl

Launched in 2015, Fashionomics Africa promotes investment in the textile and fashion sector by leveraging data, information and communication technologies as drivers of development. It aims to increase entrepreneurs’ access to finance while nurturing the business skills and digital tools for start-ups as well as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

We invite you to attend the upcoming Fashionomics Africa webinar, which will explore the opportunities the African Continental Free Trade Area offers African fashion entrepreneurs.

African Development Bank Group

