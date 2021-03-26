Insecurity: General Muhammadu Buhari, An Incompetent President With No Single Idea, By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed

Insecurity in Nigeria is a self-afflicted disease orchestrated by bad leaders. The security architecture has been compromised by those who are saddled with responsibility to protect the country.

A country blessed with massive wealth and abundant mineral resources but also “blessed” with terrible and corrupt leaders. Today, over 10 million children are out of school because of poverty.







Education serves as a bedrock and hallmark to the development of any society. Lack of quality education and unemployment have accumulated to a disastrous peak. The consequences of this manifestation give Nigerians sleepless nights all over.

It is the lack of education, particularly in Northern Nigeria, that has given speedy rise to terrorism in Nigeria. Terrorists lure ignorant citizens to either cause them harm or conscript them into full-time terrorism.

Nigeria as a nation that claims to be the giant of Africa has shown its incompetence to the world and failed in its leadership role in the continent. It is not without doubt that Nigerian government has no idea or roadmap for the future, or how to face unforeseen circumstances with the potentials to consume the country.

Our borders are too porous and therefore easily accessible to criminals, with arms proliferation and shipment of weapons. It is time to put in place some methods by reactivating our security surveillance in all our borders against external forces who infiltrate through open spaces.

The country has become a desolate wasteland under Major-General Muhammadu Buhari. Hardly you see him on national TV addressing Nigerians, he cares less about the killings and kidnapping in the country.

No doubt the country is on the verge of collapse, things are falling apart and the security of the country has been tampered with by the unscrupulous service chiefs and their enablers.

Kidnapping in Nigeria has become a business that propels the idea of terrorism by bandits and nomadic Fulani whom Major-General Muhammadu Buhari, out of sheer bias and ethnic sentiment, refused to proscribe as a terrorist organisation.

These deadly people continue to launch their agenda across the country, empowered by the money they got from the government under the guise of “ransoms.”

Nigeria retrogressed as a failed state under the appalling and overly incompetent watch of Major-General Muhammadu Buhari. The incessant killings, ethnic, religious and political violence have resulted to economic failure. The oppressed people have been suppressed and repressed for decades.

The country is not conducive enough for foreign investors, while half of the Nigerian youth have escaped from the country to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

The killings and kidnapping of farmers by the nomadic herdsmen in the country has generated a lot of controversies that led to talks of secession where some regions clamoured for their own sovereignty.

Insecurity sparked an uproar in the country with the inability of the government to proscribe the nomadic Fulani and bandits as a terrorist group.

The government, in their usual incompetence or their deliberate aiding and abetting of terrorists, allows the criminals to launch their deadly attacks before reacting with mere statements and impotent promises. No proactive measures are put in place to curtail future attacks.

Our economic growth has been affected by insecurity, so much so that we are rated globally as a top terrorist country in the world. No only that, Nigeria is also a risk country to visit by other nationals. These have been the achievements of Major-General Muhammadu Buhari.

Major-General Muhammadu Buhari as matter of urgency needs to call for a national conference with comprehensive approach where all issues must be debated, and where justice shall be given to the victims as the perpetrators face the consequences of their deeds.

In conclusion, this incompetent government should stop giving amnesty to terrorists. Giving them soft landing to denounce their membership is not a guaranteed solution to prevent any future attacks. Nigerian Governors should desist from defending or pardoning these criminals. This will naturally motivate others to indulge in criminality.

