Information session on AFAWA call for proposals on transitioning Africa’s women entrepreneurs to formal sector

What: Virtual information session

Who: The African Development Bank Group’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative

When: Tuesday, 25 January 2022, at 1pm GMT.

Where: Virtual – Click here to register

The African Development Bank Group’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative will host a virtual information session on its call for proposals to transition women entrepreneurs from informal to formal economies. Approved proposals will receive between $150,000 and $250,000 in funding.

Part of AFAWA’s mission is to support innovative projects to draw women entrepreneurs from the informal to the formal economy. Thus, proposal objectives may include:

building a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.

developing innovative ways to disseminate advisory services that address constraints that prevent women entrepreneurs from formalising their activities – such as business registration, policy advocacy, market chains and linkages, contracts and account opening.

developing financial mechanisms and programs to help financial institutions bring women from the informal sectoral services into the formal economy.

The deadline for proposal submission is 00:00 GMT, 25 February 2022.

Moderators:

– Benard Chitunga, Senior AFAWA Officer – Partnerships, Donors and Special Projects, African Development Bank

– Oley Cole de Mel, Gender consultant

The webinar will be conducted in French with simultaneous English translation.

African Development Bank Group