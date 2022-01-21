Information session on AFAWA call for proposals on transitioning Africa’s women entrepreneurs to formal sector
What: Virtual information session
Who: The African Development Bank Group’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative
When: Tuesday, 25 January 2022, at 1pm GMT.
Where: Virtual – Click here to register
The African Development Bank Group’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative will host a virtual information session on its call for proposals to transition women entrepreneurs from informal to formal economies. Approved proposals will receive between $150,000 and $250,000 in funding.
Part of AFAWA’s mission is to support innovative projects to draw women entrepreneurs from the informal to the formal economy. Thus, proposal objectives may include:
- building a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.
- developing innovative ways to disseminate advisory services that address constraints that prevent women entrepreneurs from formalising their activities – such as business registration, policy advocacy, market chains and linkages, contracts and account opening.
- developing financial mechanisms and programs to help financial institutions bring women from the informal sectoral services into the formal economy.
The deadline for proposal submission is 00:00 GMT, 25 February 2022.
Moderators:
– Benard Chitunga, Senior AFAWA Officer – Partnerships, Donors and Special Projects, African Development Bank
– Oley Cole de Mel, Gender consultant
The webinar will be conducted in French with simultaneous English translation.