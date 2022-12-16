Influence of Nigerian music on the youths

Christian Anderson once said that when phrases fail, Music speaks. And this has been copied by Nigerian youths who have mostly found an expression in Music. Statistics show that about 99% of the youths from Nigeria love Music. They often question that if artists such as Wizkid and Olamide did it, why not them? In this way, they are influenced by Nigerian artists’ mode of dressing. They start cladding their bodies with sagging trousers and wearing proactive dressings to tell the world that they are the next superstars in Music. Here, it means that Nigerian Music has influenced the youth on the mode of dressing where it has undergone radical changes. For instance, ladies wear skimpy dresses intending to tempt the opposite, which later creates many chances of rape and different forms of sexual assault’ On the other hand, men wear crazy jeans and sagging trousers that do not promote Nigerian moral values.

Similarly, Nigerian Music has influenced social isolation among the youths present in this Nation. Nowadays, many youths are abandoning their duties where they have been spending most of their time on the computer and TV screens to watch Music, which has immensely affected interaction among the Nigerian Youth. Consequently, the use of nasty language among the Nigerian Youth has been influenced by Nigerian Music. Recently, some Nigerian artists have included meaningless and hurtful words in their music content which has greatly corrupted the Nigerian Youth and has contributed to the decline of Nigerian moral values.

Besides this, it has also been revealed that most Nigerian videos embrace the idea of using unclad girls as dancers in the video. These ideas have been promoting pornographic and have affected most youths due to such influence since many Nigerian youths have started looking at these as usual, yet they continue declining moral values. Apart from this, modern Nigerian Music has influenced premarital sex among the youth. They have started to perceive sex as something normal, making them perceive premarital sex as having no negative impact. Moreover, there are Nigerian music lyrics that influence the Nigerian Youths to disrespect the authority, hence declining the authority’s reputation. Some of these lyrics influence youths to disobey and disrespect the authority’s rules.

In addition to this, Nigerian Music has influenced youth to negative thoughts ranging from drinking alcohol, spraying cash, smoking, and dancing when naked. All these activities are displayed in modern Music that has contributed to such negative thoughts. Such influence is dangerous to the youths since they misbehave, just like the artists who are their role examples.

Nigerian Music is good, but another artist produces Music that negatively influences Nigerian youth. Such influence has made numerous youths decline Nigerian moral values. It is quite important to note that Music is a tool that should influence the youths positively but not the opposite. Music should be produced so that it will move everyone in society to greatness but not destructing and doom them. Therefore, Nigerian artists who produce Music will low content should come up with Music that serves as an inspiration to the coming generation and move the youths in the society to greatness.

There are many youths in Nigeria and across the world that have been influenced positively by music. In times of calamity, pandemics, attacks, and loss, the country is guided by powerful songs to remain peaceful. During such time, young people can be vibrant and end up using their energy the wrong way. However, the music industry in Nigeria has stepped its best foot forward and has worked very hard to produce songs that preach peace and prosperity. These songs are consumed by youth to remind them that it is their responsibility to keep peace and protect their nation.

Great musicians have also inspired young people to understand their calls and respond to them with commitment. In the music industry, people have seen artists that have been raised from ashes to glory. Their commitment to good music has taken them before kings and now they can dine with kings. This is the spirit of winning that inspires young people to follow their dreams and passions no matter far-fetched they may appear. It is very important to note that music inspires everyone and impacts the youth in a great way. Those who have already identified their role models in music can never remain the same. They pursue them relentlessly and they know that if they can apply proven formulas of growth, they will succeed as well.

In conclusion, it is justified to say that Nigerian music has had a great impact not only on the youths of Nigeria but on others across the world. Everyone enjoys and admires great art and so do they for the music in Nigeria. A good example is a piece of Nigerian prophetic music produced by Tomi Dakolo. The song inspires that everything people do will succeed and that they will succeed one day. That song is on YouTube and it is celebrated by Kenyans more than even Nigerians. Most of the millions of views are not from Nigeria. The song is called “Everything or amen” and it has inspired the Kenyan youth. You can see through the comments the expression of love in this music. That is just an explanation of how Nigerian music has inspired youth not only in Nigeria but in other parts of the world as well.

