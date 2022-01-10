In Support Of Youth Creativity

In 2015 when serial presidential contestant, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), was announced winner of the presidential poll in that year’s General Elections, a certain Nigerian male citizen was widely reported to have embarked on a cross country walk to dramatise his joy over the poll outcome.

Permit me to assume that this fellow may have been moved by an uncommon sympathy for the former head of state, after several futile trials. Now, my wish is for somebody to locate this man, or anyone else who may have indulged in such melodramatic celebration and enquire of them, their personal assessments of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government, so far.

Honestly, I may not have trekked for kilometers on any of the nation’s deplorable interstate thoroughfares nor hang out in a filthy gutter to celebrate the 2015 APC victory, but I had looked forward to a robust Buhari presidency, especially one that would have roused us from our ethical comatose while also tackling the growing spate of insecurity. Of course, former President Olusegun Obasanjo had earlier warned the Nigerian electorate against expecting any serious economic accomplishments from the Katsina-born retired Army General.

What bothers me most about the incumbent president and, indeed, nearly all his predecessors, is that they never displayed emotions even when it was obvious that they had failed at what their exalted office demands. This is against what obtains in some of those democracies we strive to emulate. For example, four days after the 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, President George W. Bush, while responding to a reporter’s question in the Oval Office, was quoted as saying: “I don’t think about myself right now. I think about the families, the children. I’m a loving guy and I’m also someone, however, who’s got a job to do. And I intend to do it”.

The American president was described as visibly fighting back tears with his voice cracking as he struggled to finish that statement.

The next day, at Ground Zero, in what reporters described as one of the most genuine displays of emotion by a US president, Bush was said to have told a rescue worker, “I can hear you! I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you!”

After a pause and with a quivering voice, he went on to conclude thus: “And the people – the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon”.

Bush’s successor, Barack Obama, proved even better at displaying affective presidential empathy. In 2016, the first and only Black US president was said to have wiped tears from his face as he read out a list of the executive actions he had employed to stem the rising tide of gun violence, particularly among college students.

Reports said Obama was particularly moved while reflecting on the carnage at the schools in Santa Barbara, Columbine and Newton. It was widely believed that his tears were about the pains of the deaths of some innocent school kids as they were an obvious recognition of his administration’s failure to address the situation.

The point being conveyed here is that our presidents seem not to understand the power of empathy to fire resolve. To be sure, if Miss Leah Sharibu were a US or British citizen, her parents would have been guests at the White House or Downing Street a lot more times than they may have been allowed into the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. My guess is that she would not even have stayed longer than one week in captivity without a top government official resigning or the head of government going emotional while trying to mollify her family.

The same is true of the school children who have become recurring victims in the hands of kidnappers and, especially the so-called bandits riding roughshod in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger States where freed kids can no longer afford to resume schooling because their parents have lost all family property and also borrowed heavily to effect their release in the first instance.

Yet, rather than render any meaningful assistance or, at least, commit to feeling the pains of these traumatised children and their daily agonising parents, Nigeria’s commander-in-chief continues to speculate an end date for the rapidly spreading carnage in the country. Furthermore, his chief law officer, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has for over six years been compiling a list of suspected terrorists and their sponsors who will perhaps be arraigned in court after this administration had vacated the Aso Villa in 2023.

On the economic front, the Buhari government has continued to borrow from wherever it can find idle money. Bilateral lending institutions like the China Exim Bank and the floating of Euro and Sukuk bonds had formed the main sources of project funds until the regime adopted the tax credit road development (RITCS) option. And notwithstanding its much touted budgetary deployment of recovered loots, petrol subsidy withdrawal, contributory pension monies and unclaimed share dividends are still being eyed as borrowable monies.

Bottom line is that there is so much hunger and anguish in the land. The Anchor Borrowers Programme has been rubbished by insecurity. The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) is simply not working. Home-Grown School Feeding Scheme has turned out a fraud. And, save for his respective interviews on Channels TV and NTA last week during one of which he confessed to having nothing more to offer, Buhari had been criticised for speaking mostly through his media aides; which makes him appear disconnected from the people.

Also, it is not all about the use of maximum force to quell a peaceful EndSARS protest in October 2020 and following it up with an ill-advised grandstanding while addressing the nation; after all, with a simple “We hear you loud and clear”, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as acting president on March 6, 2017, was able to calm some Ijaw frayed nerves in Edo State while on a tour of the Niger Delta – even though nothing tangible has resulted from his noble reassurances during that visit.

By: Ibelema Jumbo

