In Nigeria they rally round the flag, in Ghana we wipe the floor with it

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

2021-03-16

Artiste manager Bulldog

Nigerian artistes, Burnaboy and Wizkid victory at the just ended Grammys has generated a whole conversation bothering on Ghanaian artistes and how they can also achieve greater feats like their counterparts in Nigeria.

Whereas some have placed the blame of non-appearance of Ghanaians at the Grammys on lack of investments in the creative arts industry, others have chastised some of the Ghanaian artistes for poor lyrical content and poor music production.

In view of this current development, artiste manager and entertainment critic, Bullgod has also expressed his opinion on the on-going conversation on the media landscape and social media.

In a post sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the maverick artiste manager, opined that in Nigeria they rally round their flag but in Ghana we wipe the floor with it.

He stated that government won’t fund the arts industry, yet when private companies do, this same government will fustrate and shut them down.

Bullgod added that until a systematic attempt is made by all, our mentions on the international fronts remains sporadic.

Read full post below: