‘If You Don’t Win Grammy Next Year, I Will Stop Listening To Your Songs’-Nigerian Fan Tells Sarkodie » ™

A Sark Native (the collective name for Sarkodie’s fans) from Nigeria has told the Ghanaian iconic rapper that if he doesn’t grab any Grammys in the foreseeable future, then he’ll lose him as a fan.

Ghanaian musicians especially the mainstream ones like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy have been subjected to shortly after Burna Boy and Wizkid won Grammy Awards for Nigeria at the 63rd edition of the prestigious awards held on March 14, 2021.

Burna Boy’s newest album, ‘Twice As Tall’ won the ‘Best Global Album’ category, and while reacting to his biggest award so far, the Afrobeat singer described it as a big win for his generation.

His counterpart Wizkid also won a joint award with Beyonce for their Brown Skin song taken off the Lion King: the Gift album.

It’s against this background that netizens from Ghana have been trolling Ghanaian artistes for their failure to land global recognitions such as the Grammys. To his end, this Sarkodir fan has reinforced the discourse by asking the ‘Highest’ to up his game and win one.

He wrote; BRO! If u don’t win Grammy award next year… I will definitely stop listening to ur songs! Nigerians musicians are ready to bring u back to the limelight once again… So try more collaboration With some of our 9ja super stars.. we are ready to help u. 🙄🙄😏😏😏🚶🏻🚶🏻🚶🏻

