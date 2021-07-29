If you don’t do something now, you will have no home to go – Charlyboy charges Nigerians in Diaspora

A Nigerian controversial entertainer, singer and songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy has urged Nigerians i…

A Nigerian controversial entertainer, singer and songwriter,

Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy has urged Nigerians in

the diaspora to take necessary actions against alleged bad governance affecting

the youths in the country.

In an interview in London, the 71-year-old music producer

said until Nigerians living in foreign countries, proffer solutions to crises

ravaging the country, they may have no “home to go back to and that will be so

sad”.

According to him, when frustrated Nigerians leave the shore

of the country to another man’s land, they prosper and excel, stating that they

have projected the country in good image.

He said, “All our hopes hing on Nigerians and I have always

maintained that the salvation of this country lies in the hands of these

exceptional people.

“But why is the government insensitive when it comes to the

welfare of the people? Why is it that when fellow frustrated Nigerians leave

the shores of the country, they prosper, they excel, they spread their wings

and so marvellously?

“In fact, they are the set and group of people without which

Nigeria would really be a shit hole country. But these youths that have left

the shore of Nigeria have done so well. So what is it in Nigeria that actually

kills the dream of young people?

“The youths are very important. Nigerians in London are

always feeling like fish out of water because regardless of how well they do

here, they will rather prefer to do well back home.

“But because of how things are, they can’t go back home, so

it behoves you guys in the diaspora to see what you are going to do about this

or else, you won’t have a home to go back to and that will be so sad.

“You guys can put yourselves together and go to the

government of wherever you are and agitate, show them all the proves you have

on the genocide of today”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music