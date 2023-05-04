“I Was Born Blind” – Singer, Chidinma Ekile Reveals (VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian musician, Chidimma Ekile, also known as Miss Kedike, has revealed that she was born blind.

In a video she released on her YouTube page, the singer revealed this while discussing her early years.

Chidinma described how her parents turned to God for help after trying to conceive medically had failed.

The singer, who just made the transition to evangelical music, claimed that after she lost her sight, her mother made a deal with God and committed her to Him.

She said; “I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all, and that became a challenge, my parents tried all that they could to get me to see, all proved abortive.

“We had to resort to God, here is my mum, being a prayer warrior; she just started praying all of a sudden, started fasting from nowhere. These were things my parents were never used to but they had to because of the situation. And eventually, I started to see.

“I remember that my mum, according to her, had promised to give me back to God, if God could help her solve that problem. Without my knowledge, my mum made a deal with God.”

