I Was Blind At Birth – Singer Chidinma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Chidimma Ekile, aka Miss Kedike, has stated that she was born blind.

Chidinma disclosed this in a video on her YouTube page.

Speaking concerning her childhood, Chidinma stated how her parents sought God’s intervention after medical efforts proved abortive.

She stated that after gaining her sight, her mum reached an agreement with God and dedicated her to him.

“I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all, and that became a challenge, my parents tried all that they could to get me to see.

“Without my knowledge, my mum made a deal with God.” She said.

Sourced From Nigerian Music