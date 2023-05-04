Japan PM Kishida in Kenya, meets President Ruto

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday met with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto in Nairobi.

The leaders discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Kishida reiterated his nation’s desire to strengthen trade relations with Kenya in order to help contribute to the stability of the region.

“We would like to strengthen coordination with Kenya, which is contributing to the stability of the region. As the country holding the G7 presidency, Japan would like to directly hear the voices of African countries and make sure that those voices are reflected in the discussion G7 Hiroshima summit this month,” said Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister.

“I therefore look forward, Mr. Prime Minister, to our discussions and I anticipate that we shall make considerable progress on a broad range of subjects that are of mutual interest between Japan and Kenya,” said William Ruto, the President of Kenya.

Kishida said he was also keen to hear the voices of African countries in the discussions at the G7 Hiroshima Summit later this month.

Sourced from Africanews