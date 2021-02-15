You are here
I Used To Be Hopeful For Nigeria But Not Anymore
'I Used To Be Hopeful For Nigeria But Not Anymore'

I Used To Be Hopeful For Nigeria But Not Anymore

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, alias Simi has stated that she used to be hopeful about Nigeria but she is not anymore.

According to the ‘Duduke’ crooner, she has developed anxiety from living in Nigeria. She further expressed that normal activities such as driving and walking on the streets give her anxiety.

The mother of one added that she is always frightened that a police officer might just walk up to her and harass her without fear of justice.

In her words:

”I used to be so hopeful for Nigeria, but now, just driving on the streets gives me anxiety. Seeing police officers with guns gives me anxiety. Someone suddenly walking up to me gives me anxiety. Hate it here.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

