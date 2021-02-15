Ghana’s finance minister travels to US for post-Covid health care

– Advertisement –





Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has traveled to the United States of America for post-Covid-19 medical care.

The government said in a statement that “After recovering from Covid-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.”

The statement added that Mr. Ofori-Atta who is due to appear before parliament to be vetted for the position of finance minister “will travel to the US for a special medical review.”

The Finance Ministry said “Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return” so he can be vetted.

The 62-year-old minister will be away for two weeks, according to the statement.

Ghana’s finance minister goes for further medical care in the USA due to complications following his recovery from #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pjQ9CcZN94 — Isaac Kaledzi (@IsaacKaledzi) February 14, 2021

Ghana has so far recorded more than 75,000 of the virus and more than 500 deaths.

The country is yet to receive any doses of vaccines to vaccinate citizens with assurances that could happen by the end of next month.

Source: Africafeeds.com