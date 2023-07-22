“I Turned Down Simi’s Request For Song Feature Because She Refused To Get Intimate With Me – Brymo

Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, has revealed that he turned down Simi’s request for a song feature because she turned down his request to sleep with her.

In a voice note he released after a curious fan suggested to the singer to do a song with Simi or Adekunle Gold, Brymo disclosed that a part of him wants to feel remorseful about the condition he gave Simi even though he didn’t know she was with Adekunle Gold at the time.

The singer further revealed that he gave Ghanaian singer, Efya, same condition and all he wanted was to experience what it feels like to make music with someone he’s bedding.

He tweeted, “There’s a part of me that wants to feel remorse for my requirement for a collabration with the talented Simi.. yet i am reminded that i was indeed and honestly seeking to experience the outcome of the making music with female act i was bedding.. i proposed same to efya too then.”

In another post he said, “Though AG reached out later, i like to think that he didnt check in again, by will or fate because i turned down same request many years before. I also did same with Simi.. said i wanted to get intimate to create intensity, I didnt know they were together of course.”

