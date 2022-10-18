I Spent N20m On My New Music Video – Portable Says

Famous street-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, has taken to social media to brag about the cost of his new music video.

The Zazoo Zeh singer, who recently shot the video of his hit track, ‘Aza Man’ in France, bragged about spending almost N20m on its production.

He disclosed that he received financial support from notable personalities such as Oluomo and Seyi Tinubu (the son of the APC presidential flagbearer).

Portable concluded by urging netizens to watch out for the impressive video.

Captioning the post, the ‘Wahala Musician’ wrote: “I know what I want, and I’m going to get it there’s no competition because nobody can be me ZAzuu.”

