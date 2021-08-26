You are here
I Pray For A Solid, Worthful Companion – Singer Ric Hassani

Village Reporter ,
Ric Hassani

Popular Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has revealed his desire to have a solid and worthy companion.

According to the ‘Gentleman’ crooner, it’s become so scary for him to find a partner considering what he has been through.

In his words:

Life partnership is a make or break, and I say it from first-hand experience. I travel the world, make and have some really interesting amounts of money, come back to this big, incredibly arranged house, but I come back to no one. I love the peace because it’s priceless, but deep down I pray God sends me a solid, & worthful companion. Amen.”

The singer’s post

Sourced From Nigerian Music

