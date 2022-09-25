I plan to work with Kizz Daniel –Singer

A budding singer, Bhoy Josh, has described his childhood as tough. In an interview with Sunday Scoop, he said, “I grew up in an environment where one finds it difficult to achieve one’s goals. So, I would say that growing up was tough but I was able to pull through.’’

The Kogi State-born singer, who was recently signed to Siro Entertainment, said he was excited about being signed to the music company.

He said, “I am excited about my new family. Getting signed to Siro Entertainment is a huge one for me, especially for my music career. I am signed to a music company that is passionate about discovering and promoting young Nigerian artistes. What else can I ask for? I am super excited”.

Speaking about the artistes he will love to collaborate with, the singer said, “I have plans to work with a few talented music stars, including Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold. They are top on my list. My fans should expect nothing short of good music from me”.