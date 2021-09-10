Home | News | General | I Cooked For Drake And His Pals, The Pepper Choked Them Small But They Loved It – Nigerian Singer, Tems

Tems gradual rise to the apex of the music industry following her breakthrough collabo with Wizkid on the song ‘Essence’ has seen her vibing with rapper Drake as a result..

Days after a photo and video surfaced online which encapsulated the moment she hanged out with Drake in his mansion and proceeded to dine with him, the Nigerian singer whose real name is Temilade Openiyi has shed more light on this rare encounter.

In a Q&A session on Twitter with her swelling fans, Tems revealed that she prepared rice and chicken stew for one of the most successful rappers of all time.

A fan tweeted; ”Tell us about your experience with drake, were you excited, was he excited ????????”

Tems replied; ”I cooked Chicken stew and rice for them, the Pepper choke them small, but they loved it ???? #AskTems????”

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music