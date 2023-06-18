I can’t go back to secular music, it is over —Chidinma Ekile

The decision to dump secular music for gospel sound may not have been well received by many of her fans, but there is no going back for singer, Chidinma Ekile, who said she has embraced her new calling and nothing is going to change about it.

Chidinma said she knew that she was stepping into a different terrain where many people expected her to make an instant impression, but the joy of using her music talent to glorify God in a new way and draw people to his vineyard kept her going even stronger.

Speaking about the turnaround that has greeted her life since she made the move into gospel music industry in 2021, Chidinma, who marked her second year since she changed to being a gospel music artiste, said God has been her source of strength and her whole life will not exist without God being in the middle of it.

The Kedike singer, who won the Season 3 of Project Fame West Africa as a secular artiste, said the gospel of Jesus Christ is the answer to every problem in the world today, adding that it is the gospel now, forever until eternity.

The singer said there was no point contemplating going back to secular music as that chapter of her life closed when she met God and changed her life forever.

Chidinma disclosed that despite all she achieved in music, particularly the success stories that trailed her career for some years, “there was this emptiness that I felt”.

“God is my source and there is no way I will be able to do anything outside of him. There is always a vacuum in the life of every man that only God can fill. Everything begins to make sense the moment you find your way back to your source. I am a testimony to how God can touch your life and how quick your life can turn around,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…

Sourced From Nigerian Music