‘I Came Into Music Industry Straight From UK Prison’ – Singer Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has recounted his journey into the music industry.

Naija News reports that Burna Boy in a post shared on Twitter said he had no idea that he would live long, noting that he came into the music industry from CHELMSFORD HMP (Men’s prison in the UK).

According to him, Nigerians are unaware of his personality and he is also uninterested in being the biggest artist but just wants to be happy and do what he loves.

The singer added that many people would be happier if they realise the things he did for money and how he risked his freedom daily.

He wrote: “Nigeria really doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the biggest Nigerian artist, I’m just happy I can do what I love and take care of my people from it. If you knew half the shit I used to do for money, risky my freedom daily you would way happier for me.

“I came into the music industry straight from CHELMSFORD HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long. So when people talk about me now it’s all just funny. Of course, I will perform with my injured leg or even legs or arm.”

I Would Have Punched Wizkid

Meanwhile, Burnaboy has said he would have punched his colleague, Wizkid in the face if they weren’t friends.

Burna Boy made the statement whilst engaging in a messy Twitter fight with some fans of Nigerian singer, Wizkid popularly known as Wizkid FC.

Trouble started when a fan tagged the singer, saying that he wasn’t the best-selling African artist, which didn’t sit well with Burna who replied, ‘Come and collect it from me and give Wizkid na’.

Replying to Burna Boy’s tweet, another fan said, ‘Egbon u go still call wiz your friend now’?

However, Burna Boy’s next reply shocked netizens, as he said he would have punched Wizkid in the face if he wasn’t his guy (friend).

The tweets are now deleted, but netizens have saved the screenshots and are dragging Burna Boy on Twitter.

Sourced From Nigerian Music