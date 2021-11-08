“I Am Planning A New Song With Buju, Fireboy, Wizkid, Joeboy” – Wasiu Pasuma

Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma revealed his upcoming projects and current achievement with an online personality.

The star stated that he is planning a new song with Buju, Fireboy, Wizkid and Joeboy.

The icon made this known on his recent interview.

Wasiu said: “Thank God we’re not where were coming from, everything is moving accordingly, our Gene is it relevant for making us to still be there. Trying to fuse hip hop to my sounds is what I love doing, is not by age is just a number, and am still waxing in the industry. You just have to do it accordingly the way the Young ones are doing it, my music is something to reckon on.”

He continued: “I’m on a project with Buju,Fireboy, Joeboy and Wizkid but Wizkid’s manager have not given us a better response.I’ve received some awards this year; the likes of California App award, Hollywood award, African prestigious award and International Fuji musician of the year.”

Watch video below:

