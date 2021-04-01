How to get 90 million fast, What not to sell on WhatsApp | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Exam done😭😭😭 insha Allah naim remain. Make I sleep till night — BagofKookys🗿has one paper left (@Hemiloluwa) March 31, 2021

2.

Oyinbo families: Your pizza is in the oven 🍕😋 Nigerian families: Goan check the dustbin see wetin you miss 😩😩 — 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐱 😀 (@_eminialexx_) March 31, 2021

3.

Na wa for una o😔, if I use iPhone and audio Mack, dem go drag. If I use Apple Music, dem say sapa no choke 😂 https://t.co/nMTwPexSq2 — Im•brokedontstress_me (@terrificprodig1) March 31, 2021

4.

Oga go find shop abeg, how you go dey sell cement for WhatsApp story — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 31, 2021

5.

6.

Kidney is now 90 million naira!!!

Kidney is now 90 million naira!!!

Kidney is now 90 million naira!!!

Kidney is now 90 million naira!!! I don see where una dey see this money 😁💃🏽 — Chi Chi (@Chiidymma) March 31, 2021

7.

Sapa is the national anthem, omo is the pledge — 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑡 𝑝𝑎𝑝𝑖 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐶𝑟𝑜𝑠𝑠 ✞︎ (@yourexWavy) March 31, 2021

8.

If I tell you I’m 5 minutes away and you believe me that is your own personal problem — maybe ramon? ♡ (@_justramon) March 31, 2021

9.

After someone studies Microbiology in Nigeria what next? — NICHOLAS of AFRICA🐺 (@Nicodeyforyou) March 31, 2021

10.

Tomorrow is the best day to ask a lady out…..if she accepts , you are lucky, but if she says no, then you should just tell her it’s “APRIL FOOL” 😌😌 — Tolu Of Canada 🇨🇦 (@tolul_ope) March 31, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music