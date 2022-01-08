How I struggled with breastfeeding, mental health after childbirth – Singer Mo’Cheddah

Nigerian singer, Modupe Olateru-Olagbegi, popularly known as Mo’Cheddah on Friday detailed her struggle with breastfeeding and mental health after childbirth.

The mother-of-one who welcomed her baby late last year noted that her mental and breastfeeding “weren’t a great pair” as a lactating mother.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, “I struggled with my milk supply the first week after birth was hard; trying to get the baby to latch, being new at this, and being unable to sit because of stitches and hemorrhoids.

“My mental health and breastfeeding weren’t a great pair. So I took my time and did what I could, so obviously, my supply dropped drastically. I could barely pump a full ounce in one day.

“Now I’m feeling up to it again, so I started trying to re-lactate a couple of days ago; getting her to latch and pumping several times. I got nothing for the first two days( As in, not a drop!)”

Sharing a picture of a small bottle half filled with milk, the mother continued, “I tried again yesterday night and this morning, and this is what I got!! (Happy much). I’m staying hydrated, massaging the boobies, and pumping several times to get my supply back up.

“Staying happy for myself and baby T is what’s important to me, so I’ll keep trying to up my milk supply for as long as my mental health permits me.”

The new mum, who only unveiled her child’s face on Christmas day, had earlier revealed that she had hyperemesis gravidarum in the first 25 weeks of her pregnancy.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music