How 3 ladies realized they were dating same man via twitter

Three ladies with the help of the social media platform twitter have found out that they have been dating the same man for months.

The said womanizer was exposed after one of the ladies who claimed to be dating him posted a picture of the two on Twitter.

The twitter user, Kevin Emmilie first shared the photo of herself and the man she had met on the social media platform.

We met on Twitter ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HWHuXjyYv3 — Emmilie ♥♡♥️💫 (@KevinEmmilie4) February 6, 2021

Shortly after that another user by name Nya Lacekocot also shared an image of herself and the same guy.

Lacekocot wrote in response to Emmilie’s post and in reference to the same guy that “So did we” meet also on twitter.

This post may have appeared on the timeline of another user called Sharon Kiwanuka who also posted a photo of herself with this same man.

Kiwanuka said “Small world, us too,” in reference to dating the same man she found via twitter.

While some twitter users find the gentleman at the centre of this issue very brave, others appreciated how twitter helped to expose him.

Source: Africafeeds.com