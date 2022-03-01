Highlife singer, Bright Chimezie, loses mother

Nigerian veteran singer, Bright Chimezie, on Tuesday, announced the demise of his mother, Leticia Ironmuoh, who died at the age of 95.

On his Facebook page, the Igbo highlife singer shared a heartwarming video of himself and his mother.

In the caption, the musician revealed that his mother died on Sunday, 22 February 2022, adding that the deceased lived a “fulfilled long life.”

He also noted that his late mother was showered with love, attention, and care during her lifetime.

Chimezie wrote, “Today, with immense sadness in my heart, I regret to announce the demise of my lovely mother, Nneoma Ihedinma Leticia Ironmuoh.

“My beautiful ever-smiling and joyous mother left this earth to the great beyond on the 22nd of February, 2022 at the ripe age of 95.

“My consolation remains in the fact that she lived a fulfilled long life. She was showered with love, attention, and care, and her memories remain forever enshrined in our hearts. RIP mama.”

Chimezie, who described his music as Zigima sound, gained popularity in the East in the 80’s due to his indigenous style of presentation.

